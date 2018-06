Terre Gayle Switzer March 5, 1956 – June 14, 2018

Terre Gayle Switzer, 62, formerly of Ballinger, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

She was born March 5, 1956 to Jim and Dorothy (Roberts) Horton in San Angelo. After high school, Terre married Kenneth Switzer on June 13, 1975 in San Angelo. They shared 36 years together before Kenneth passed away on August 14 2011. She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising their two children. While living in Ballinger, Terre was a member of 9th Street Church of Christ.

Terre was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her mother; and her in-laws, Dawse and Wanda Switzer.

She is survived by her son, Daron Switzer and wife Jennifer; daughter, Morgan Hansen and husband, Gary; her father, Jim Horton and wife, Karen; sister, Sherre Trunk and husband, Greg, Sr.; and her grandchildren, Mirenda Mason, Peighton Switzer, Cheyenne Hansen, Avery Hansen, and Saxton Hansen.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 30 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel with Max Pratt officiating.