Veteran’s Corner 7/4/18

The Texas Veterans Land Board has announced that the Quarterly Online Forfeited Land Sale is now open. The current sale features 14 tracts in 11 counties, totaling more than 259 acres. All bids must be placed by July 24, 2018 at 5 p.m. central time. A Veteran, Military Member or eligible spouse, whose bid is accepted may apply for a VLB Land Loan for 30 years at a 7.25% interest rate for $150,000. Visit their website at www.TexasVeterans.com to view the land or place a bid. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.