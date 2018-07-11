Anthony “Tony” Garrett Robinson April 25, 1948 – July 5, 2018

Anthony “Tony” Garrett Robinson, 70, of San Angelo, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018.

He was born June 25th, 1948 in San Angelo, Texas. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Army. He also served as a law enforcement agent for many years, then working as a private investigator for twenty years before retiring to the family bonding business.

Of his many passions in life he loved his horses, a good mobster movie, and most of all time with his family.

Tony is preceded in death by his father William Lewis Robinson.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Robinson of San Angelo; daughters, Kandyce Baldwin of San Angelo, Lorene Robinson also of San Angelo, and Jessie Wright of McCamey; ten grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; the mother of his children, ex-wife, and best friend Robin Abbott of San Angelo; his close friend Sharon Malish also of San Angelo; and he also leaves brothers, Greg Robinson of Arizona, and Jeff Box of San Angelo.

Tony was just a good ol boy and will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, July 25th at the Baptist Retirement Chapel, 902 N. Main, San Angelo.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fallen Heroes Charity.