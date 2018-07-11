Delphine R. Rodriguez August 30, 1941 – July 8, 2018

Delphine R. Rodriguez, 76, of Ballinger passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018.

She was born August 30, 1941 to Isabel and Luther Rodriguez and lived in Ballinger her entire life. Delphine owned and operated the Razor’s Edge Barber Shop. She took great joy in being a barber for 43 years with a loyal customer following.

Delphine is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Alex Rodriguez; daughter, Nancy Southard and husband, Gary of Abilene; sisters, Mary Martinez of Pearland, TX, Martha Zertuche and husband, Oscar, Frances Patino both of Ballinger, and Jo James and husband, Roderick of Houston, TX; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; also fur-baby Spencer and grand fur-babies.

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 10th at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger. Mass will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 11th at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be sent to the American Lung Association and American Cancer Society.