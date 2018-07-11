Richard Clanton Wilshusen October 6, 1924 – July 8, 2018

Richard Clanton (Dick) Wilshusen died on July 8, 2018, in San Angelo, TX. He was born October 6, 1924. After graduating from high school in Fort Worth, he joined the Army Air Corps and served as a navigator during World War II in the South Pacific. After the war, he returned to Texas and obtained an engineering degree from SMU. He married Duanette Hamilton Wilshusen in 1950. He spent over 60 years as a petroleum engineer working in the oil business, primarily in Corpus Christi and South Texas. Dick served as a deacon and elder for many years at Parkway Presbyterian Church. He also attended First Presbyterian Church in Alice, TX for many years. A life-long golfer, he spent many hours with friends on the golf course. After he was widowed, he married Peggy Dodd in 1991 and relocated to Alice, TX.

He is survived by children Richard Wilshusen and his wife Virginia Pool; Kary Fry and her husband Mike; and Fred Wilshusen and his wife Leslie McFarlane; grandchildren Andrew; Rebecca (and husband Joel); Thomas; Philip; Katherine; and Samuel; great-grandchildren Addalyn and Luke; step-family members Betsy; Bill; Holly; Matt; Aaron; Lauren; Brandon; and Sarah and many other loving family and step-family members. He is preceded in death by Duanette Wilshusen, Peggy Dodd, brother Alfred Wilshusen, Kyle Wilshusen, and Peggy Jeanette Bogard.

The family would like to thank Meridian Care in Alice, TX for giving care and support to Dick in the last year. A special thanks as well to The Springs staff and to Solaris Hospice of San Angelo who served Dick with love and kindness, meeting every need.

Family services will be held at Restland Cemetery at 9:30 and worship at 11:00 at Canyon Creek Presbyterian Chapel in Dallas and Richardson, TX on Thursday July 12. Any memorial contributions can be made in memory of Kyle Wilshusen to Growing Gardens, P.O. Box 1066, Boulder, CO 80306-1066 to help support its community gardening project.