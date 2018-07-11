Roger Allen Speckels November 30, 1936 – July 9, 2018

Roger Speckels left this world on July 9,2018. He had lived a life on his own terms and to the very fullest. He was born on Nov. 30,1936 in Monahans, TX. He married Beverly Smith on March 14, 1959. Roger was a proud part of the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army from 1959-1962. He will be remembered and missed by his wife Beverly of Ballinger, son Joe and wife Lynn of Baird, TX, daughter Lee Ann and husband Ray Dennis of Albemarle, NC, and son Jim Bob and wife Martha of Ballinger, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, three sisters, and one brother. As to his wishes there will be no service at this time. A private memorial will be at a later date. The family asked that contributions be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hendrick Hospice of Abilene.