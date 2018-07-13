BALLINGER ELEMENTARY 2018-2019 SUPPLY LIST

PRE-KINDERGARTEN
Please pack one extra set of clothing in a plastic sack or zip lock bag with your Child’s name on it:
Include one of each:
- Underwear, pair of socks, pants, and shirt
Please write the child’s name on the following:
- 1 sleep mat (tri-fold)
- 8 large glue sticks
- 4 boxes (16 count) regular sized crayons
- 1 plastic school box
- 1 box 2.5 gallon Hefty zip lock bag
- 2 #2 pencils
- 1 scotch tape
- 1 large bottle glue
- 1 water color set (8 colors)
- 2 folders with pockets and brads-any color
NO BACKPACKS OR BAGS, PLEASE
KINDERGARTEN
PLEASE DO NOT LABEL SUPPLIES
- $10.00 for art supplies and paper-label envelope with child’s name
- 1- ½” 3-ring binder
- 1- 3-hole zipper pencil pouch
- 1- plastic 3-hole pocket folder, no brads- any color
- 1- plastic pocket folder with brads- any color
- 1-school box
- 2-large pink erasers
- 1-pkg of pencils
- 1-pkg. of colored map pencils
- 4-24 count boxes crayons
- 4- dry erase markers-thin
- 1-scissors
- 6-washable glue sticks
- 1-school glue-4oz
- 1-set of headphones-no earbud type
- 1-backpack- large enough to fit folder and extra clothes
FIRST GRADE
Please label all supplies
- 2-zipper pencil bag
- 4- 4oz glue
- 1-Blunt metal scissors
- 1- 4 pack dry erase markers
- 5-24 count boxes of crayons
- 1-24 pack of No. 2 pencils
- 1- each of following plastic folders-labeled with your child’s name with brads and pockets: red, purple, yellow, orange and black
- 2-each of the following plastic folders with brads and pockets: green and blue
- 4- large pink erasers
- 2-spiral notebooks (70 sheet)
SECOND GRADE
Please label all supplies
- 1-Bearkitten pencil zipper bag (can be purchased in the office) or store bought
- 1-Backpack
- 2-Boxes of crayons (24 or less)
- 1-black sharpie marker
- 1-Package of 2 highlighters (any color)
- 2-Pink erasers
- 2-packages (12 count) #2 pencils
- 1-scissors, pointed
- 2-bottles of glue (no glue sticks)
- 2-composition books (wide-ruled)
- 4-pocket folders with brads (any color)
- 1-package of 4 dry erase markers (chisel tip)
THIRD GRADE
Please Label all supplies
- 4- glue sticks
- 2- pink erasers
- 4- folders no brads, any color
- 1- poly folder any color (with pockets and brads
- 2- boxes 24 count crayons
- 1- pointed scissors
- 50- plain No. 2 pencils
- 2- composition books
- 2- large zipper bags
- 1- package of colored highlighters
- 1- package of multiplication flash card 1-10
- 2- package of wide ruled notebook paper
- 1-backpack or bag
FOURTH GRADE
Please label all supplies
- 4- folders with brads (one red, yellow, green and blue)
- 2- one subject spirals
- 2- packs of notebook paper- wide ruled
- 4-glue sticks
- 1-package crayons
- 1-package markers
- 1-scissors
- 2-boxes of 20 count pencils
- 1-pencil box/bag
FIFTH GRADE
Please label all supplies
- 2-blue plastic folders with pockets and brads
- 1- red plastic folder with pockets and brads
- 1-black plastic folder with pockets and brads
- 1-2 inch binder with clear pocket on front
- 1-10 count fine tip markers
- 1-12 count map colors
- 1-24 count crayons
- 4-washable school glue (4 oz)
- 1-headphones for laptop
- 4-yellow highlighters
- 2-composition notebooks
- 1-1 subject spiral notebook (wide ruled)
- 1- hand held sharpener
- 1-package mechanical pencils
- 1-package no. 2 wooden pencils
- 1-package 0.9mm thick lead refill