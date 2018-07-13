BALLINGER ELEMENTARY 2018-2019 SUPPLY LIST

PRE-KINDERGARTEN

Please pack one extra set of clothing in a plastic sack or zip lock bag with your Child’s name on it:

Include one of each:

Underwear, pair of socks, pants, and shirt

Please write the child’s name on the following:

1 sleep mat (tri-fold)

8 large glue sticks

4 boxes (16 count) regular sized crayons

1 plastic school box

1 box 2.5 gallon Hefty zip lock bag

2 #2 pencils

1 scotch tape

1 large bottle glue

1 water color set (8 colors)

2 folders with pockets and brads-any color

NO BACKPACKS OR BAGS, PLEASE

KINDERGARTEN

PLEASE DO NOT LABEL SUPPLIES

$10.00 for art supplies and paper-label envelope with child’s name

1- ½” 3-ring binder

1- 3-hole zipper pencil pouch

1- plastic 3-hole pocket folder, no brads- any color

1- plastic pocket folder with brads- any color

1-school box

2-large pink erasers

1-pkg of pencils

1-pkg. of colored map pencils

4-24 count boxes crayons

4- dry erase markers-thin

1-scissors

6-washable glue sticks

1-school glue-4oz

1-set of headphones-no earbud type

1-backpack- large enough to fit folder and extra clothes

FIRST GRADE

Please label all supplies

2-zipper pencil bag

4- 4oz glue

1-Blunt metal scissors

1- 4 pack dry erase markers

5-24 count boxes of crayons

1-24 pack of No. 2 pencils

1- each of following plastic folders-labeled with your child’s name with brads and pockets: red, purple, yellow, orange and black

2-each of the following plastic folders with brads and pockets: green and blue

4- large pink erasers

2-spiral notebooks (70 sheet)

SECOND GRADE

Please label all supplies

1-Bearkitten pencil zipper bag (can be purchased in the office) or store bought

1-Backpack

2-Boxes of crayons (24 or less)

1-black sharpie marker

1-Package of 2 highlighters (any color)

2-Pink erasers

2-packages (12 count) #2 pencils

1-scissors, pointed

2-bottles of glue (no glue sticks)

2-composition books (wide-ruled)

4-pocket folders with brads (any color)

1-package of 4 dry erase markers (chisel tip)

THIRD GRADE

Please Label all supplies

4- glue sticks

2- pink erasers

4- folders no brads, any color

1- poly folder any color (with pockets and brads

2- boxes 24 count crayons

1- pointed scissors

50- plain No. 2 pencils

2- composition books

2- large zipper bags

1- package of colored highlighters

1- package of multiplication flash card 1-10

2- package of wide ruled notebook paper

1-backpack or bag

FOURTH GRADE

Please label all supplies

4- folders with brads (one red, yellow, green and blue)

2- one subject spirals

2- packs of notebook paper- wide ruled

4-glue sticks

1-package crayons

1-package markers

1-scissors

2-boxes of 20 count pencils

1-pencil box/bag

FIFTH GRADE

Please label all supplies