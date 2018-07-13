Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

BALLINGER ELEMENTARY 2018-2019 SUPPLY LIST

by | Jul 13, 2018 | BISD Spotlight, Featured, Local, News

BALLINGER ELEMENTARY 2018-2019 SUPPLY LIST

    PRE-KINDERGARTEN

    Please pack one extra set of clothing in a plastic sack or zip lock bag with your Child’s name on it:

    Include one of each:

    • Underwear, pair of socks, pants, and shirt

    Please write the child’s name on the following:

    • 1 sleep mat (tri-fold)
    • 8 large  glue sticks
    • 4 boxes (16 count) regular sized crayons
    • 1 plastic school box
    • 1 box 2.5 gallon Hefty zip lock bag
    • 2 #2 pencils
    • 1 scotch tape
    • 1 large bottle glue
    • 1 water color set (8 colors)
    • 2 folders with pockets and brads-any color

    NO BACKPACKS OR BAGS, PLEASE

    KINDERGARTEN

    PLEASE DO NOT LABEL SUPPLIES

    • $10.00 for art supplies and paper-label envelope with child’s name
    • 1- ½” 3-ring binder
    • 1- 3-hole zipper pencil pouch
    • 1- plastic 3-hole pocket folder, no brads- any color
    • 1- plastic pocket folder with brads- any color
    • 1-school box
    • 2-large pink erasers
    • 1-pkg of pencils
    • 1-pkg. of colored map pencils
    • 4-24 count boxes crayons
    • 4- dry erase markers-thin
    • 1-scissors
    • 6-washable glue sticks
    • 1-school glue-4oz
    • 1-set of headphones-no earbud type
    • 1-backpack- large enough to fit folder and extra clothes

    FIRST GRADE

    Please label all supplies

    • 2-zipper pencil bag
    • 4- 4oz glue
    • 1-Blunt metal scissors
    • 1- 4 pack dry erase markers
    • 5-24 count boxes of crayons
    • 1-24 pack of No. 2 pencils
    • 1- each of following plastic folders-labeled with your child’s name with brads and pockets: red, purple, yellow, orange and black
    • 2-each of the following plastic folders with brads and pockets: green and blue
    • 4- large pink erasers
    • 2-spiral notebooks (70 sheet)

    SECOND GRADE

    Please label all supplies

    • 1-Bearkitten pencil zipper bag (can be purchased in the office) or store bought
    • 1-Backpack
    • 2-Boxes of crayons (24 or less)
    • 1-black sharpie marker
    • 1-Package of 2 highlighters (any color)
    • 2-Pink erasers
    • 2-packages (12 count) #2 pencils
    • 1-scissors, pointed
    • 2-bottles of glue (no glue sticks)
    • 2-composition books (wide-ruled)
    • 4-pocket folders with brads (any color)
    • 1-package of 4 dry erase markers (chisel tip)

    THIRD GRADE

    Please Label all supplies

    • 4- glue sticks
    • 2- pink erasers
    • 4- folders no brads, any color
    • 1- poly folder any color (with pockets and brads
    • 2- boxes 24 count crayons
    • 1- pointed scissors
    • 50- plain No. 2 pencils
    • 2- composition books
    • 2- large zipper bags
    • 1- package of colored highlighters
    • 1- package of multiplication flash card 1-10
    • 2- package of wide ruled notebook paper
    • 1-backpack or bag

    FOURTH GRADE

    Please label all supplies

    • 4- folders with brads (one red, yellow, green and blue)
    • 2- one subject spirals
    • 2- packs of notebook paper- wide ruled
    • 4-glue sticks
    • 1-package crayons
    • 1-package markers
    • 1-scissors
    • 2-boxes of 20 count pencils
    • 1-pencil box/bag

    FIFTH GRADE

    Please label all supplies

    • 2-blue plastic folders with pockets and brads
    • 1- red plastic folder with pockets and brads
    • 1-black plastic folder with pockets and brads
    • 1-2 inch binder with clear pocket on front
    • 1-10 count fine tip markers
    • 1-12 count map colors
    • 1-24 count crayons
    • 4-washable school glue (4 oz)
    • 1-headphones for laptop
    • 4-yellow highlighters
    • 2-composition notebooks
    • 1-1 subject spiral notebook (wide ruled)
    • 1- hand held sharpener
    • 1-package mechanical pencils
    • 1-package no. 2 wooden pencils
    • 1-package 0.9mm thick lead refill

    Pin It on Pinterest

    Share This