The Ballinger Country Club held a Parent-Child golf tournament on July 14, 2018.

Winners are as follows:

🏌️Championship Flight 🏌️

1st Steve & Logan Brooks

2nd Colby & Kayden Grimes

3rd Abraham & Leon Jean

4th Roy & Roy Aviles

🏌️President’s Flight 🏌️

1st Jeremy & Jayden Hernandez

2nd Patrick & Erazio Garza

3rd Richard & Colter Andrews

4th Randy Kiser & Johnathan Walker