Talpa Talk 7-18-18

It has been a quiet week out here. Too dang hot for the grasshoppers to jump or the crickets to chirp. I did make a little noise Saturday. Early on in the morning I got out and was cleaning up a mess the wind had made a few days before. What happened is that the wind blew a three shelf stand over in the sage brush beside the carport. I made my way in and crouched down and pushed the stand back up and picked up as much as I could find in the leaves and put it all back on the shelves. No problem. Later in the day I was walking by and noticed something that I had missed. Ok, go back in to pick it up and at first I though that I had stuck my head in the branches of the Sage. Then I realized that I was swatting yellow jackets off my head and I didn’t have a cap on. I fought my way out and finally got away from them but not without getting stung 4 or 5 times on the head and once on the shoulder and a couple more on my right arm. There was not a yellow jacket nest there that morning when I was picking things up as it was exactly the same spot. I guess it was time enough for 8 or 10 of them to make a nest of some kind. I went in the house and have a stick of “After Bite” that took some of the sting out. I also took a couple of Benadryl and they helped. I also kept dabbing it with cotton balls and rubbing alcohol and that helped with the itch. I went back with a can of Black Flag Hornet and Wasp spray. Killed them all.

Last week I mentioned a family reunion held at my nephew J.R. ‘s house in San Angelo. I forgot to mention his dog, Odis. Just like “O, dis is my dog.” He is a mix of Blue Healer and a terrier of some kind. Two things are strange about this dog. First of all he has one blue eye and one brown eye. You will have to browse up the name for that condition, I can’t say it or spell it. I did look it up and that condition is found more in animals than in humans.

Odis also didn’t grow up in that neighborhood. He showed up one day and liked the way J. R. fed him and let him ride in the back of his pickup. J. R. found out pretty soon that Odis only responded to Spanish commands. If you don’t habla espanol he will just sit there and look at you. He is also the lifeguard for the swimming pool. Any time someone jumps in the pool he runs over to see if they are okay and know how to swim, especially children.

A good dog to have around. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

