Ballinger Athletic Booster Club Meeting and Annual Election

On Thursday August 2nd the Ballinger Athletic Booster Club held their annual elections along with other business. Terilyn Bowman, Elke Hughes and Cathy Elliott all stepped down from the board and elections were held to replace them. Lynna Rollwitz was elected to VP of Communications, Jill Battle was elected to treasurer and Laura Gonzales & Margaret Watkins were elected as Co-VP of Concessions. Jennifer Nash and Mary Cortez will be continuing their duties as President and Secretary, respectively. The next booster club meeting is scheduled for August 20th at 6:30PM in the High School library. Ballinger will be hosting the district Cross Country meet this year as well as a regular season Junior High and High School meet. This to go along with the annual basketball tournament means it is looking like a busy and exciting year for Ballinger athletics and the Booster Club.

2017 – 2018 Bearcat Booster Club Officers

President – Jennifer Nash

VP Communications – Terilyn Bowman

VP Concessions – Elke Hughes

Treasurer – Cathy Elliott

Secretary – Mary Cortez

2018- 2019 Bearcat Booster Club Officers

President – Jennifer Nash

VP Communications – Lynna Rollwitz

Co VP’s Concessions – Laura Gonzales & Margaret Watkins

Treasurer – Jill Battle

Secretary – Mary Cortez