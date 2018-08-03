Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

Bearcat Football Reserved Tickets on Sale

    Ballinger Bearcat football is just around the corner! Reserved season tickets are now on sale at the administration office at 802 Conda Avenue in Ballinger. Office hours are 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8:00 a.m.-3:30 on Fridays.

    Ticket packets include admission to five home games for $25.00. There are currently seats for sale in the ‘red section’ for $150 per person (plus $25 for ticket packet). This red seat will be yours as long as you continue to purchase your season ticket packet each year.

    FMI, call Kelly at 325-365-3588 x-1003.

