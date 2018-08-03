Sunset Mall Tax Free Weekend Extended Hours

Sunset Mall (San Angelo, TX)…Back to School shopping is already underway. This year’s Texas Tax Free Weekend is August 10-12, 2018. Sunset Mall will offer extended shopping hours for tax free weekend. Most retailers with tax-free eligible items will be open the following hours:

Friday, August 10, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 11, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 12, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Some department store hours may vary. Service related retailers and stores that do not offer tax-free eligible items may also have different hours.

State legislators set the date for the state-wide event. The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100 from sales taxes. That saves shoppers about $8 on every $100 spent.