Dorothy Ann Frenzel February 2, 1932 – August 5, 2018

Dorothy Ann Frenzel, 86, of Rowena passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born February 2, 1932 to Joseph and Emma (Ullrich) Schniers in Miles, Texas. Dorothy married the love of her life, Bennie Joe Frenzel on June 18, 1957 in Rowena and they shared sixty-one years of marriage. Together they owned and operated Bennie’s Bar and Grocery, so many beautiful memories and friends were made during their thirty-two years there. Dorothy loved being a homemaker and cherished her time spent with her children. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Altar Society, and the VFW Auxiliary.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Wilfred and Joe Schniers; step-granddaughter, Lyndi Fischer Dieringer; and numerous uncles and aunts.

She is survived by her husband, Bennie; her children, Michael Frenzel and wife, Laurie of Weatherford, TX and Paula Fischer of Rowena; her grandson and joy of her life, Jace Fischer; sister, Nadine Buxkemper; sisters-in-law, Lorene Schniers, Clare Schniers, Margaret Matthiesen, and Rose Marie Frenzel; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Frenzel and Bob Frenzel and wife, Barbara; aunt Florene Schmidt; 5 step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; special family friends, Mike Fischer, Shay Fischer Marrow and family, and Derek Dieringer and girls. Also surviving is numerous nephews and nieces.

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 8 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

The family request that memorials be made to a favorite charity.