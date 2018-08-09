Veteran’s Corner 8-9-18

There are an estimated 2 million veterans that battle hunger, unsure of when and where their next meal will be. “Meals For Vets” is leading the charge to make sure America’s heroes get the nutrition they need to focus on and get back on their feet. Their primary objective is to provide nutritious meals to qualified veterans under age 60 who honorably served our country for as long as their need exists. They do this by working with local and national meal providers to provide a daily meal to those veterans who need their assistance. They feed veterans who have been denied meals because they are too young, in need of special diets, outside local home delivery areas, or are on wait lists due to meal providers lack of funding. “Meals For Vets” works by applying with the proper documentation and then they contact the nearest meal provider who will begin providing meal to the veteran. The meal provider sends them a monthly statement documenting the amount of meals the veteran received so they can reimburse the meal provider for services rendered. If you have questions or want to apply, please call 800-676-1389. “Meals For Vets” wants to work to ELIMINATE HUNGER in military veterans’ lives while preserving their privacy, dignity and pride. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.