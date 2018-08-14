Craig McCartney June 17, 1951 – August 11, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of James “Craig” McCartney announces his passing on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the age of 67 years old while surrounded by all 3 of his kids.

Craig was born June 17, 1951 to James Herndon “Pa” and Dyerline (Burkes) McCartney in San Angelo,TX, the middle of three children. He attended Lake View High School in the late 60s.

Craig is survived by his mother, Dyerline Jordan of San Angelo, his sister Sherri Reed of Lubbock, brother David McCartney of Talpa; his son Cody McCartney (Ashlie) of Fort Hood, daughter Chelsie Towler (Nick) of Harker Heights, and son Casey McCartney (Jodi) of Miles. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren; and his best friends David Allen of San Angelo, Buzzy Brown of Willis, Mark Zentner of Rowena, Judy Lutes of San Angelo, and Harvey Haney of Austin.

Craig is preceded in death by his father, James McCartney.

Craig was a joker and loved to have a good time. He will be missed by many.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 16 at Lange Funeral Home, 1910 Hutchins Ave., Ballinger, TX. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 17, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2321 Armstrong St, San Angelo, TX 76903.

At the family’s request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choosing.