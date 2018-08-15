September Flu Clinics

Texas Dept. of State Health Services

Immunization and Flu Clinics for:

Children with Medicaid, no insurance, or underinsured

Adults with no insurance

For questions or to schedule an appointment

please call 754-4945 if no answer, leave a message.

Winters

Thursday, Sept 6th

10-12 & 1:30-3

Professional Building

110 South Main, Suite 108

For Your Convenience please use Rear Entrance (Grant Street)

Ballinger

Thursday, Sept 13th

10-12 & 1:30-3

204 N. 8th St

Carnegie Library

Please bring child’s immunization records

If Child has Medicaid, please bring card