September Flu Clinics

by | Aug 15, 2018 | Featured, Local, News, Winters

September Flu Clinics

    Texas Dept. of State Health Services

    Immunization and Flu Clinics for:

    Children with Medicaid, no insurance, or underinsured

    Adults with no insurance

    For questions or to schedule an appointment

    please call 754-4945 if no answer, leave a message.

    Winters

           Thursday, Sept 6th         

    10-12 & 1:30-3

    Professional Building

    110 South Main, Suite 108

    For Your Convenience please use Rear Entrance (Grant Street)

    Ballinger

            Thursday, Sept 13th             

    10-12 & 1:30-3

    204 N. 8th St

    Carnegie Library

    Please bring child’s immunization records   

    If Child has Medicaid, please bring card

