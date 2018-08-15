September Flu Clinics

Texas Dept. of State Health Services
Immunization and Flu Clinics for:
Children with Medicaid, no insurance, or underinsured
Adults with no insurance
For questions or to schedule an appointment
please call 754-4945 if no answer, leave a message.
Winters
Thursday, Sept 6th
10-12 & 1:30-3
Professional Building
110 South Main, Suite 108
For Your Convenience please use Rear Entrance (Grant Street)
Ballinger
Thursday, Sept 13th
10-12 & 1:30-3
204 N. 8th St
Carnegie Library
Please bring child’s immunization records
If Child has Medicaid, please bring card