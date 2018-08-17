Public Notification of Nondiscrimination in Career and Technical Education* Programs

Ballinger ISD offers career and technical education programs in Agriculture Science, Career and Technology, Family & Consumer Science, Business/Office Education and Industrial Technology. Admission to these programs is based on student course request, counseling, and prior course prerequisites.

It is the policy of Ballinger ISD not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex or handicap in its vocational programs, services or activities as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.

It is the policy of Ballinger ISD not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, handicap, or age in its employment practices as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972; the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.

Ballinger ISD will take steps to assure that lack of English language skills will not be a barrier to admission and participation in all educational and vocational programs.

For information about your rights or grievance procedures, contact the Title IX Coordinator and/or the Section 504 Coordinator, and/or Jeff BUtts, Superintendent at 802 Conda Avenue, Ballinger, Texas (325)365-3588.