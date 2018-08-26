Local Student Grace Rutledge Recieves National Honor

Atlanta, GA – June 18, 2018 – The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Grace E Rutledge from Ballinger, TX, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel prizes.

“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Grace has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence, ” said Nobel. “Grace is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development, ” stated NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Grace build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way – from high school to college to career – NSHSS connects young scholars, such as Grace, with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.

Grace is currently a Senior at Ballinger ISD in the top 10% of her class and has proudly participated in multiple activities that represent her school. She has competed at state competitions for FFA, DECA, and FCCLA, nationals in FCCLA and was a recipient of the Rotary Youth Leadership Award. Grace has also represented her school as a member of the mighty Ballinger Bearcat Band, Bearcat Softball, Bearcat Basketball, and Track. After graduation, Grace plans to attend college and pursue a degree that will allow her the opportunity to study and travel abroad.