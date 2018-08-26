Pearl Katherine Halfmann February 11, 1927 – August 23, 2018

Pearl Katherine Hennecke Halfmann, 91, of Ballinger passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 in Rockport, Texas.

She was born February 11, 1927 to Adam and Bertha (Wanoreck) Hennecke in Rowena, Texas. Pearl married Harold Halfmann on September 12, 1945 in Olfen, Texas and they shared 67 years together before his passing on September 8, 2013. Pearl owned and operated a dress shop for many years. She was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger. Pearl was an active member of the Altar Society, Ballinger Quilting Club, and the F.C.E.

Pearl is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; grandson, Steve Halfmann; and daughter-in-law, Connie Halfmann.

She is survived by her three sons, Harold H. Halfmann, Jr. and wife, Joyce of Elkhart, IN, Michael Halfmann and Jeanie Cawater of Rockport, TX, and Kenneth Halfmann and wife, Suzanne of Sanderson; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ann McShan and husband, Fred of San Angelo and Betty Jo Richards of Bertram; and sister-in-law, Genevieve Halfmann.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 26 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, August 27 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena.