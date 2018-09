BALLINGER NOON LIONS

AUGUST 16,1928 TO AUGUST 16,2018

90 YEAR CELEBRATION

Celebration on September 7,2018

AT: BALLINGER LIONS PLAZA

(by City Plaza)

TIME: 7-10pm

LIVE BAND – HOTDOGS, CHIPS, DRINKS.

All Are invited – bring your lawn chairs and come out and enjoy some community fun.

The Ballinger Noon Lions want to thank everyone for their support and sponsorship over the last 90 years and we hope to keep serving our community for many more years to come.