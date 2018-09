Cub crew is a pep squad made up of 6th, 7th, & 8th grade girls. Our goal is to show Bearcub spirit and help the cheerleaders at pep rallies and home Junior High games. Please sign up in the Ballinger JH Office by Wednesday, September 5th and get your packet with permission slip. T-shirts can be ordered at The Treadmill, 128 N 8th St, Ballinger, TX. Parents and community may purchase a shirt as well to show your support of Cub Crew. Permission slips are due to Ms. Fulton by Friday, September 7th!