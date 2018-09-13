Benefit Golf Tournament

A golf tournament benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Saturday, September 29th at the Ballinger Country Club. Registration will open at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. This 18 hole scramble features a four person team for $200. Entry fee includes green fees, awards luncheon and goody bag. Carts and contest entries are not included. Contests include a longest drive, closest to the pin and a $10,000 hole in one! To enter or for more information, contact Jessicca Cason at 325-315-8556 or Mickie Hallmark at 325-895-0771.