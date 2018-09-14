Rev. Robert “Fr. Bob” Baden November 9, 1938 – September 12, 2018

Rev. Robert “Fr. Bob” Baden, 79, of Ballinger passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Fr. Bob was born November 9, 1938, in San Francisco, California to Ewing and Melvina (Moreau) Baden.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 until being honorably discharged on August 21, 1967.

Survivors include one sister, Barbara (Bill) Liddle of Santa Rosa, California; nephews Bob and Gary Waltenspiel; nieces Jenny (Craig) Olsen and Trina (George) Brennan; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Sunday at Lange Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church.