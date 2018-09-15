Ann Chamberlain Herrmann August 5, 1944 – September 13, 2018

Ann Chamberlain Herrmann, 74, of Ballinger passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo.

She was born August 5, 1944 to Alvin B. “Jack” and Elnora (Miller) Chamberlain in Brooksmith. After high school and college, she married Wayne “Doc” Herrmann on August 18, 1962 in Big Lake. They shared fifty-six wonderful years together. Ann was a woman of many talents. She worked as a vet assistant while being a homemaker and mother. She was member of a local bridge club, avid golfer, and loved to travel. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Ballinger.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, “Doc”; her children, Jaye Herrmann and wife, Pat of Longview and Laura Buxkemper and husband, Rodney of Norton; and her grandson, Jack Buxkemper of Norton.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday at the First Christian Church with Lynn Smith officiating with burial at Old Runnels Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall of the First Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to the First Christian Church, 401 N. Broadway St., Ballinger, TX 76821 or a favorite charity.

Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.