Bearcats fall short of big victory

In a game that went back and forth for the entire game the Bearcats fell short of victory, losing 42-34. Ballinger fell behind early 14-0, giving up 14 points within the first few minutes of the game. They would claw their way back to just a one point difference at half, 14-13.

After halftime both teams seemed to make terrific halftime adjustments on offense as they both lit up the scoreboard, going score for score throughout the game.

Cooper Bean had his biggest game of the year with 75 yards, but he averaged 6 yards per carry in the contest with a big score in the second half. Edgar Nunez was his usual steady self accounting for 100 rushing yards as he continues to joystick his way all over the field. He was very efficient in the passing game completing 11 of 16 passes for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tyler Vaughn had his Bearcat coming out party as he was the Bearcats leading rusher and receiver. He had 69 yards through the air catching passes from Nunez and accumulated 111 yards on the ground at quarterback in relief of Nunez.

Cooper Bean and Jayden Rivera-McDuffee chipped in double digit tackles again with 12 and 10. The Bearcats had sacks by Jon Marcon, Ashton Belk and Adolph Medina.

Overall it was an extremely strong performance for the Bearcats. Not many prognosticators had the Bearcats with a chance coming into this one, but the Bearcats more than proved that they belong on the same field as some of the better teams in state. The Bearcats will get another chance to make a statement as they will travel to Cisco to face the #9 ranked Cisco Loboes September 28th.