Margaret Mae Gobble February 24, 1927 – September 19, 2018

Margaret Mae (Meadows) Gobble, 91, of Ballinger went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2018 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo.

She was born on February 24, 1927 in Gallup, New Mexico. She was a homemaker, electronics assembler, worked in various retail business’, and was a home caregiver for several years in Ballinger.

She was preceded in death by parents Wheeler and Etta Meadows; sister Thyra Wallace and brother Joh Meadows of Ballinger; sister Virginia Holley of Gallup, NM; sister Bernice Haygood of Mount Vernon, TX; sister Phillis (Franklin) McCoy of Flora Vista, NM; and her beloved husband of eleven years, Preston Gobble of Farmington, NM.

Surviving relatives are brothers Phil Meadows and James Meadows (wife Cheryl) of Gallup, NM; son Bob Kirkwood (wife Jan) of Aiken, SC; daughter Deanna Paschal (husband Wayne) of Ballinger; grandsons James Paschal (wife Candace), Dan Paschal, Eric Paschal (wife Laurie), and Evan Kirkwood (wife Melissa); great-grandsons, Taylor Paschal, Wyatt Paschal, Jacob Paschal, and Kyle Paschal; and great-granddaughters, Kaylee Kirkwood, Jackie Aldeman, and Eden Paschal.

In addition to the many nieces and nephews, Margaret also leaves her Gobble family members; Debbie Murphy, Mandy Garrett, Kyla Lundy, Charlie Garrett, Ken Gobble (wife Lauri), Ariel Gobble, Ali Gobble, Tyson Gobble (wife Tiffany), and Preston and Peyton Gobble.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Garden of Memories on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers please support the church of your choice or The Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.