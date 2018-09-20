Sherrill Kenneth “S.K.” Alexander June 4, 1953 – September 16, 2018

Sherrill Kenneth “S.K.” Alexander, 65, of Winters passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Abilene.

He was born June 4, 1953 to Norval and Helen (Jenkins) Alexander in Winters. S. K. worked as an accountant, as well as, an licensed acupuncturist and ordained minister.

S.K. is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Johnny Alexander.

He is survived by his son, Levi Alexander and wife, Tonya of Lubbock; his grandchildren, Hagan, Brewer, and Kadie Ann all of Lubbock; brother Jerry Alexander of Arizona; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 7:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at Hopewell Baptist Church in Crews. Burial will follow at the Crews Cemetery.