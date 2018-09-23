Kindergarten tours facilities

On Tuesday before the Colorado City game all the kindergarten classes toured the football field and then attended the pep rally on Friday. Brandon Richardson showed them all the equipment he uses to take care of the field. Coach Bean and Coach Lipsey took them on a tour of the locker rooms. While the cheerleaders and football players came to see them and gave out megaphones and rally towels. The band boosters and Mrs. Wilson showed them the concession stand, popped popcorn and the booster club aired up the Bearcat tunnel for the students to run through.