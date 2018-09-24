Daniel Robert Redman October 15, 1930 – September 23, 2018

Daniel R. Redman of Miles, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 23 at the age of 87 years old.

Daniel was born as the 2nd child to Lydia and Fritz Redman on October 15, 1930. He grew up working on the farms around Norton and Winters and was a steward of the land on the farm at Miles.

Daniel met the love of his life, LaVerne Kriegel at the little white church in Rowena. He enlisted in the army in 1952 and served 2 years in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Fort Ord, California, and Stuttgard, Germany. He was discharged in 1954 as a Corporal. He drove alone to Whitefish, Montana to marry LaVerne on August 28, 1954.

Daniel was a pure dedicated farmer of the land and continued to pledge himself to the land for 65+ years. The homestead is listed in the Texas Family Land Heritage Register for 100 years of continued ownership and operation as a family farm. He and LaVerne were honored by the state of Texas Department of Agriculture in 2003.

Daniel was an active member of the Miles Community and was a true servant of community service. He was a 60 year member of the Miles Masonic Lodge #898, Scottish Rite Bodies of Waco and Suez Shrine Club in San Angelo. He was an active member of the Miles Lions Club, Miles Young Farmers, Rowena VFW, and American Legion. He was a director of Coleman Co. REA for 15 years, Runnels Co. Farm Bureau board member, Farm Service Agency County Committee member, Miles ISD School Board member, Runnels County Appraisal District, Sons of Hermann and member of Miles Lutheran Church where he served on the Council Board.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Willard Redman, Sisters Bertha Raibourn and Irene Crane, mother & Father-in-law Augusta and Otto Kriegel, Brother-in-law Bill Helwig and son-in-law Gary Alexander.

Daniel is survived by wife of 64 years – LaVerne of Miles; daughter Janice Alexander of Miles; son Randy Redman and wife Debbie, and Karen Hoelscher and husband John, all of San Angelo. He has 8 grandchildren – Robbie Alexander (Hope) of Kerrville; Jared Alexander (Jordan) of Royse City; Keri Hensley (Jason) of Stonewall; Justin Hoelscher of Gardendale (fiancé Kim); Brooke Strube (Slayton) of Wall; Chase and Hunter Redman of San Angelo; and Chance Redman of Albuquerque, NM . He is survived by a brother Richard Redman (Linda) of Miles; sisters-in-law June Helwig of San Angelo and Kay Bruce (Mal) of Anaheim, California. He had 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, September 25, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be Wednesday, September 26, at 11 am at the Miles Lutheran Church with internment in Miles Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Miles Lutheran Church, PO Box 265, Miles, TX 76861; Interim Hospice, 3280 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901 or a favorite charity of your choice.