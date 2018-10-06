Talpa Talk 10-3-18

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. The cooler weather continues and everyone seems to be enjoying it. When the nights started to get down in the 50’s, my cat Tobi moved back to her sleeping place in the storage room on top of the freezer in a cardboard box. Angel has a little box thing that I made for her and insulated it with a thick felt material that you might use in your attic for insulation. I had the old hot water heater wrapped with it but the new one has more sensors added insulation would work against it.

Judy has had sleep problems for a while. Hard to go to sleep, hard to stay asleep and snoring , not really getting a deep sleep and restful nights sleep.

So, he doctor scheduled her for a “sleep test” one night at Shannon’s Sleep Center. This tests goes from 8:00pm to 6:00am the next morning. They wired her up from head to toe with monitors. So, we did this and waited a couple of weeks for the test results. We went in for the doctor to analyze the test. First off, she stopped breathing 64 times during one hour. The doctor was shaking his head saying that this was an extreme case. He said it could cause a stroke or heart attack for most people. So, his recommendation was to get the CPAP machine. This is a device that comes with a “mask” that covers the nose and mouth. It keeps a steady flow of air pressure down the airway. The diagnosis of sleep apnea can describe a list of problems that you really have to address. It saps a persons strength from not getting enough restful sleep, it can cause high blood pressure, diabetes, and contribute to dementia.

So, we got Judy a CPAP machine. The first night didn’t go so well but in a couple of nights it got better. It did stop any snoring right away. The “mask” doesn’t bother her as much as we thought it would. I would wind the tube from the mask to the machine around my neck the way I toss and turn. On a recent morning Judy commented that she got up and didn’t feel like a zombie. So, it seems to be a successful way to get her a good nights sleep

and avoid some of the problems mentioned above.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob