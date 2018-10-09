Clifford Fritze April 28, 1949 – October 8, 2018

Clifford Fritze, 69, of Ballinger passed away Monday, October 8, 2018 at his residence.

He was born April 28, 1949 to Elmer and Dorothy (Crimm) Fritze in San Angelo. Clifford served as a member of the National Guard. Since 1995, he owned and operated A.C.E Transport.

Clifford is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his two sons, Eric Fritze and wife, Marriah, of Boerne and Aaron Fritze and wife, Victoria, of Miles; grandchildren, Stormie, Seigel, Saylor, and Cecelia; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey; brother, Gerald Fritze; nephew, Ray and niece, Miranda.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 11 at the Protestant Cemetery in Rowena.