Frances A. Spieker January 19, 1922 – October 5, 2018

Frances A. Spieker, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 5, 2018 in Weatherford, TX.

She was born in Shive, TX on January 19, 1922. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Frances worked at Ballinger High School for many years and loved to cook, play dominos and spend time with her family.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Fritz. W. Spieker; a son, Gary L. Spieker; six sisters and one brother.

Left with precious memoires are her son, Don Spieker and wife, Betsy; granddaughter, Jennifer Spieker Hill and husband, Marty; grandson, Jason Spieker and wife, Michelle; great-grandsons, Zach Hill, Jadon Spieker, and Logan Spieker; great-granddaughter, Allysa Hill; sister, Addie Stuart; and a host of relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 10 at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Tom Baden officiating.