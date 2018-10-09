Mamie “Jo” Redman September 15, 2018 – October 5, 2018

Mamie “Jo” Redman, 91, of Ballinger passed away Friday, October 5, 2018.

Jo was born September 15, 1927 to E.E. and Addie Berry in Ballinger, Texas. She married Milton Redman on June 15, 1946. She was a talented seamstress and made numerous wedding dresses and prom dresses. She also loved woodworking, crafts, and cooking. Jo was a saint, having more patience than anyone. She loved her family fiercely.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton and great-granddaughter, Jenna Mansell.

Jo is survived by her son, Dickie and wife, Trudy Redman; her daughter, Kay Mansell; sisters, Pat Bomar and Clara and husband, Bill Kurtz; grandchildren, Morty and wife Cathy Redman, Brian and wife Debbie Redman, Jeffrey and wife, Sherry Mansell, and Bridget and husband, Cody Scott; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Monday, October 8 at the First Presbyterian Church in Ballinger with Rev. Brenda Church officiating. The service will follow immediately after the visitation. Burial will be at Old Runnels Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or a favorite charity.