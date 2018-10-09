Richard Banks January 23, 1939 – October 6, 2018

Richard Lee Banks, 79, of Ballinger passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Ballinger Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 23, 1939 to Marshall and Edna (Watkins) Banks in Brady, Texas. He honorably served his country as a member of the United State Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a machinist for United Industries in Odessa. Richard enjoyed his volunteer work with his many friends at the food pantry. One of Richard’s proudest accomplishments was serving as Commander and Chaplin of the American Legion Post 430 in Odessa, TX. He also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; and son Jimmy King.

He is survived by his wife, Diana of Ballinger; daughters, Carla Roland and husband, Steve, of Terrell, TX, Robin Fox and husband, Alan, of Waxahachie, TX, Debbie Fisher and husband, Daniel, Tammy King, Linda Hearn, and Missy McIntyre and husband, Randy, all of Ballinger; sons, Carl King and wife, Cheryl, Clifford King and wife, Dena, and Kevin King all of Ballinger; brothers, Joe Banks and wife, Imogene, of Midland, TX and Sam Banks and wife, Linda, of San Marcos, TX; sister, Mary Cooper of Midland; his thirty grandchildren and forty-seven great-grandchildren; and special friend Alan Rininger of Ballinger.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 7:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 10 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 11 at the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger with Rev. Gary Watson officiating. Burial will follow at Old Runnels Cemetery.