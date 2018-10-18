Ballinger slays the Dragons

In a 45-7 victory that actually seemed much more lopsided than it was the Bearcats rarely struggled to move the ball. Ballinger started playing their backups early in the 3rd quarter after scoring two quick 4th quarter touchdowns. The Bearcats ran for almost 300 yards combined, while Edgar Nunez was an efficient 9-15 passing with over 100 yards a touchdown and no interceptions. Defensively Adam Winn, Adolph Medina and Fernando Falcon had sacks. Garrett Zertuche came away with another interception as he now leads the team with two. Jayden Rivera-McDuffee caused his third forced fumble of the season and he now has three of the Bearcats seven. He was also one of four Bearcats to recover a fumble in the game joining JoeMarcus Guerrero, Ashton Belk and Aiden Busenlehner. Ballinger will take on Grape Creek Ocotber 19th. The Eagles scored 42 points against TLCA last week, but they only have 83 on the year. This is another game that the Bearcats could put away early as they look to continue to roll.