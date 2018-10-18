Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

Talpa Talk 10-18-18

by | Oct 18, 2018 | Column, Talpa Talk

    Hello to all:

    It has been a quiet week out here.  Cool and a bit of rain now and then.  Over Friday and Friday night I got 2” in the rain gauge.  Welcome the rain but know that the weeds are gonna be 10’ tall before I can get that tractor mower into action.

    It has been a while since I have heard from the Philosopher down the road.

    He pulled up in my drive way the other day and ppphhhhewwww.  What is that smell?  Said he was making up a batch of coyote bait.  First he killed three good size rattlers. Then he cut the heads and tails off. A cut down the middle and coiled them in a bucket with water and something else that I have forgotten and froze it.   Then he brings it out to defrost and that is when the “aroma” gets strong.  I don’t know about coyote bait but it would qualify for catfish “stink bait” for sure.  I didn’t ask where he got that recipe.

    Then he was showing me some of the pecans that he picked up from the tree in his yard.  They were of a good size and he cracked one open and it was a good color and tasty pecan.  I showed him what my native pecan trees made this year.  Not much to them, about the size of  one peanut.  I didn’t even bother to pick them up.  He said that he would have another story for me next week.  I guess that will be about how good the bait worked.

    So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

    Talpa Bob

