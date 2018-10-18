Talpa Talk 10-18-18

Hello to all:

It has been a quiet week out here. Cool and a bit of rain now and then. Over Friday and Friday night I got 2” in the rain gauge. Welcome the rain but know that the weeds are gonna be 10’ tall before I can get that tractor mower into action.

It has been a while since I have heard from the Philosopher down the road.

He pulled up in my drive way the other day and ppphhhhewwww. What is that smell? Said he was making up a batch of coyote bait. First he killed three good size rattlers. Then he cut the heads and tails off. A cut down the middle and coiled them in a bucket with water and something else that I have forgotten and froze it. Then he brings it out to defrost and that is when the “aroma” gets strong. I don’t know about coyote bait but it would qualify for catfish “stink bait” for sure. I didn’t ask where he got that recipe.

Then he was showing me some of the pecans that he picked up from the tree in his yard. They were of a good size and he cracked one open and it was a good color and tasty pecan. I showed him what my native pecan trees made this year. Not much to them, about the size of one peanut. I didn’t even bother to pick them up. He said that he would have another story for me next week. I guess that will be about how good the bait worked.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob