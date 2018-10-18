Way Off Broadway Players in Eldorado present “Made In America”

WHAT: Made In America, a musical comedy ( featuring a cast of thousands—or maybe 23!) by Donna Trammell. Familiar tunes with new lyrics, reflects life in these grand United States of America—favorite pastimes, food, fun, toys, television shows, pursuit of wealth, and plenty of patriotism. Laughter is guaranteed!

WHO: The Way Off Broadway Players from Eldorado, Ozona and Sonora

WHERE: At the Tom Ratliff Theater, 113 SW Main in Eldorado, TX

WHEN: November 2-4, November 9-11, November 16-18

Fridays at 7:00, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00

TICKETS: $15 each—available now by calling or texting 325-277-0635.