Max’s Page 10-23-18

DEMONS & EVIL SPIRITS

It is that time of year again when décor around houses and in businesses push the Halloween thing. I personally never related much to the haunted houses and the spooks. My sweet tooth had me far too interested in what all I could collect in the way of candy and goodies. It was always fun and games and dressing up. If I recall the worst character I could be was a pirate. Most of the time a cowboy worked well.

I believe the focus on having festival of lights with lots of fun and games without the references to the dark spirits is most healthy for Christian communities. Because of the dangers today in a culture that is not as safe as in my childhood days, great caution is taken to protect the kids from harm. But we should not just dismiss the reality of the satanic influence in this world. Our Bibles tell us plainly that Satan is real and he leads people into witchcraft and the practice of satanic rituals. Paul wrote to warn us, “Our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” Jesus came into the world to be the light of the world. His light shines in the darkness. We are to be His lights in the world today. We must shine so that the darkness of this world does not win the hearts and lives of people. If we are seeking to convince folks that God is real, heaven is real, Jesus is Savior; then we must also deal with the reality of Satan, temptation, sin and death.

The spirit world is real. It isn’t fun and games. It is a spiritual battle between good and evil, between God and Satan. This warfare must be taken seriously. “Be strong in the Lord and in this mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” Jesus battled the demons and evil spirits when He walked this earth. He won. We will win as long as we walk in the light of God. This season is a good time for us to help others come into the light of God.

Max Pratt 325-718-9987

Ninthstcoc@gmail.com