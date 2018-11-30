Coleman Christmas Parade Entries Being Accepted Through November 30

Think of your favorite Christmas movie. Then, get some friends or co-workers together and create a float or decorated vehicle using the “Christmas Movie Magic” theme and enter the Coleman Lighted Christmas Parade. Sponsored by the Coleman Business People’s Association, the parade will be held at 6:00 pm Saturday, December 1, downtown Coleman. Deadline for entries is 3:00 pm Friday, November 30, at the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce Office, 110 Commercial Avenue. Entry forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce Office or call 325-625-2163. Entry forms can also be downloaded off the ColemanTODAY.com website and can be e-mailed to chamber@colemantexas.org.

Categories and prizes are as follows:

FLOATS

1st Place – $75 cash; 2nd Place – $50 cash; 3rd Place – $25 cash

OTHER DECORATED VEHICLES

1st Place – $25 cash; 2nd Place – $15 cash; 3rd Place – $10 cash

WALKERS, BICYCLES, ETC.

1st Place – $20 cash; 2nd Place – $15 cash; 3rd Place – $10 cash

TRACTORS

1st Place – $25 cash; 2nd Place – $15 cash; 3rd Place – $10 cash

Please – no Santa’s on floats or vehicles and, for the safety of children along the parade route, you are asked to not throw candy from your float or vehicle.

The Coleman Business People’s Association looks forward to seeing you in the parade!