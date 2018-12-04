Dolores Lucy Franke February 20, 1941 – November 29, 2018

Dolores Lucy Franke, 77, of Rowena, TX passed away Thursday, November 29th, 2018 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab.

Dolores was born February 20, 1941 to Lee and Lucy (Schwertner) Jost in San Angelo, TX. She married Harold Charles Franke on September 27th, 1961 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen, TX and recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. She worked as a bank teller for over 25 years at Ballinger National Bank. She also served on the Catholic Daughters for thirty-five years, and was a member of St. Ann’s Altar Society. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, known as Bamaw, who cherished spending time with her family. Dolores loved country and western as well as polka dancing with Harold in their Western Club Dance group. She also enjoyed cooking and canning, travelling, gardening, sewing and quilting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Lucy Jost and infant brother James.

She is survived by her husband Harold; her sons Kevin and wife Wanda, of San Angelo, TX, Craig and wife Kelli, of Crestview, FL, Terry and wife Michele of Concord, NC, and her daughter Debbie Hurt and husband Aron of Rowena, TX. She is also survived by sister Janice Smith and husband Clint of Arlington, TX, sister Karen Glass and husband Curtis of Miles, TX, brother Lee Allen and wife Susan of Olfen, TX and sister Linda Sonnenberg and husband Ricky of Ballinger, TX. She is also survived by grandchildren Ashley Kimbriel, Courtney Tant, Tyler Franke, Bryce Franke, Chase Franke, Kamryn Kennedy, Kayla Kennedy, Erica Franke, Erin Franke, Brittany Hurt, Colton Hurt and Derek Hurt. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Parker Kimbriel, Mason Tant, Phoenix Tant, Jules Kimbriel and Silas Jarvis.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 2nd at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, TX. Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, December 3rd at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 4th at 10:00 am at St. Joseph with Father Arial Lagunilla officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena, TX.

The family would like to express a special thank you to all the staff at Ballinger Heathcare and Rehab Center and Ballinger Home Health and Hospice.