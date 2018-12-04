Karen Frances Glass October 20, 1949 – November 30, 2018

Karen Frances Glass, 69, of Miles TX passed away November 30, 2018 at Shannon Hospital.

Karen was born October 20, 1949 to Lee and Lucy (Schwertner) Jost in San Angelo, TX. She married Curtis Glass on August 26,1972 at St Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen, TX and just recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. She received her BS in nursing from Angelo State. She worked at Community with Dr Granaghan as his nurse for 15 years. After some heath problems she became a substitute nurse for the local school districts Miles, Veribest and Grape Creek ISD. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church of Miles, where she was a member of the Altar Society. She was a loving wife, mother, and grand-mother. She cherished spending time with family, and friends. Karen loved playing Wahoo and Bunco with the “3 amigos” Jan Book and Connie Halfman. She also loved her animals especially her cats.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Lucy Jost, and sister, Dolores Franke.

She is survived by her husband Curtis of Miles, her sons Jason Glass and wife, Tammy of Brownwood and Eric Glass and wife, Jennifer of Miles; her daughters, Tiffany Skelton and Gordon of Ft Worth, and Jenny Glass of Ft Worth; her 7 grandchildren, Laurel, Hunter, Jenna, Brett, Jaden, Carter and Laci. She is also survived by sisters Linda and Ricky Sonnenberg, Janice and Clint Smith, and brother Lee Allen and Susan Jost.

Rosary/Wake service will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 4th at St Thomas Catholic Church in Miles, TX

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 5th at 10:00 am St Thomas with Father Arial Lagunilla officiating. Burial will follow at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena, TX.

In lieu of flower, the family would like donations made to Hospice of Ballinger, P.O. Box 214, Ballinger, TX 76821 for the loving care that was given to her the last year.