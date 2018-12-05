Tomasa Alvear Medrano December 29, 1932 – December 1, 2018

Tomasa “Tommie” Medrano, 85, entered into the arms of our Lord on December 1, 2018. She was born in Millersview, Texas on December 29, 1932 to Sixto and Rafaela Albear. On September 30, 1954 she married the love of her life Vicente Medrano, Sr. with whom she shared 58 years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Guadalupanas Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 4 brothers Felix, Jessie, Joe and Mario Albear; 3 sisters Juanita Medrano, Cristina and Marie Albear and a granddaughter Francis Elaine Molina.

She is survived by daughter, Silvia Molina of Ballinger; son, Vicente, Jr. (Maria) of New Braunfels, son, Mario (Denise) of Rowena; seven grandchildren, Eric (Janessa) Molina of Clyde, Matthew (Alyssa) Medrano, Marcus (Maegan) Medrano all of New Braunfels, Madeleine (Michael) Angelosanto of Oceanside California, Shelly (Earl) Dufrene, Rachel and Carrie Medrano all of Rowena; nine great-grandchildren, London, Brett, Jaeger and Lyndyn Molina, Emilia Medrano, Lorenzo Medrano and Daniela Angelosanto, Brinley and Rylee Dufrene; brothers, George Albear and Alfonso Albear of Pampa and Canuto Albear of Irving; sisters Patricia Carpenter, Ernestina Villarreal and Julie Martinez of Pampa and Mary Molina of Fort Myers, Florida.

Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, December 5, at 6:30pm at Lange Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 6 at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

We were blessed to have her as our Mother.