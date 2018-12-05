Veteran’s Corner 12-5-18

TRICARE Open Season has begun and the Federal Employee Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) enrollment is also now available online. If a beneficiary is using a TRICARE health plan and they do not want to make any changes, they do not have to do anything during TRICARE Open Season. If a beneficiary wants to make changes (such as switching from individual to family plan, switch from Select to Prime or vice versa) to their health plan, they must do it during TRICARE Open Season (November 12, 2018-December 10, 2018) or because of a Qualifying Life Event. Also starting this week is open enrollment in the FEDVIP through the BENEFEDS enrollment portal. The FEDVIP open enrollment ends on December 12, 2018. On December 31, 2018, the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) TRICARE Retiree Dental Program (TRDP) will expire. The FY2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) allows military retirees and their families, who were eligible for expiring TRDP, the opportunity to enroll in FEDVIP. The first opportunity to enroll in FEDVIP is in conjunction with the next Federal Benefits Open Season, which runs from November 12 through December 10, 2018, with coverage effective January 1, 2019. If a beneficiary is currently enrolled in a TRDP plan, they will not be automatically enrolled in a FEDVIP plan for 2019 and you must enroll during the open season. If you know a retiree that does not have access to a computer, they can call 1-877-888-FEDS (1-877-888-3337), TTY number 1-877-889-5680 to enroll on FEDVIP. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.