Jose Penilla Trevino September 4, 1920 – December 9, 2018

Jose Penilla Trevino, 98, of Ballinger passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Burleson, Texas.

He was born September 4, 1920 to Gomecindo and Paula (Penilla) Trevino in Kearne City, TX. He honorably served his country, during World War II, as a member of the United States Army Air Force. He married Thomasa Martinez on June 3, 1940 in Eden, Texas. They shared thirty-eight years together before her passing on November 3, 1978. Jose worked as a custodian, at the Ballinger Post Office, for many years. He was also a pastor for fifty years serving the Wingate and Ballinger communities.

Jose is preceded in death by his wife, Thomasa and his parents.

He is survived by his children, Florinda Cavazos of San Angelo, Linda Villarreal of San Angelo, Mary Villarreal of San Antonio, Joe Trevino, Jr. of Ballinger, Alicia Handy of Burleson, and Jesse Trevino of Lubbock; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 7:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday at Lange Funeral Home Chapel with Israel Esquivel officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.