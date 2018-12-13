Ballinger Skate Palace changes hands after more than a quarter century

After 29 years in the hands of Myron and Jodie Halford the Ballinger Skate Palace will now belong to new owners. Local Ballinger residents Chad McDuffee, Jaslyn McDuffee, Jonathan Woodbury and Janet Bullard came together to make it happen.

Why did they do it? “When I first saw the Skate Palace on the market over a year ago, I knew I wanted to buy it”, Chad said. “My biggest fear was that someone else would buy it for a purpose other than a Skate Palace and our local kids, that already have little to do around here, would now have less”, he continued.

After more than a year of planning and putting together funds the group decided it was time.

Don’t expect things to be drastically different any time soon, but expect some things to change in the future.

“We don’t anticipate any price increases right now”, Jaslyn said,”If anything we would like to extend some opportunities for parties on the weekend, as well as offering summer hours as well.”

Jodie said, “After 29, almost 30 years, it was hard to let it go. We are just so happy it is going to go to you.”

Myron also said, “We were worried about kids not having things to do here if it wasn’t a skating rink anymore. We are so happy that it is going to be for the foreseeable future. Kids in the area need things to do on the weekend and this gives them that.”

“I am looking forward to being able to build and grow the skate palace”, said Jonathan, “It is such a great place to have in a small town, but we want to make it even better for our kids.”

If you are looking to plan a birthday party, school party or any private event that needs plenty of space the Skate Palace is available and looking to help you out.