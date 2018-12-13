Talpa Talk 12/12/18

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. I think that we are just about to have winter. If the temperature drops a couple more degrees we are going to have a skating rink from here to San Angelo. At lest it should put an end to the mosquitoes and other flying pest for a while.

From time to time I mention the “baby” who is our great grand who lives in Verden, OK. She is 5 years old and in kindergarten. Every year when they have the festivities to crown the king and queen of basketball, they also select a little girl and little boy in kindergarten and escort them out. So, this year Chloe Lynn (Coey N) was selected to be the “Little Queen”. They got her hair made up and dressed her up in a nice maroon and gold sparkly dress (the school colors and elbow length maroon gloves.

The little guy, Rowdy, was also dressed up for the occasion. It is getting to be sort of a family tradition. When her father was in kindergarten, he was selected. Her uncle was also selected a different year. I am not sure just how much she is into basketball, but she got into the spirit of the evening and had a great time. The high school age King and Queen had a good time including them. When the announcer was introducing them, he mentioned that Rowdy likes to climb trees, ride his bike and ride horses. When he grows up he wants to be a vet. Chloe’s favorite thing it to play with her little brother and sister. She did say that when she grows up, she wants to be a cowgirl and a racecar driver. Not sure that all of that can happen in Verden but I wouldn’t bet against her.

Where I went to school, I don’t recall that there was anything about a football

or basketball king and queen. I like the idea of including all ages and sharing the fun. I think that to do so would increase school spirit and participation by more students. They also get a lot of parents support in school activities.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob