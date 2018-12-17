Sherry Gail Leverett Cartwright November 24, 1957 – December 15, 2018

Sherry Gail Cartwright, 61, of Norton, Texas passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Ballinger Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 24, 1957 to Elmer and Vera (Carroll) Leverett in Hobbs, New Mexico. Sherry married Church Cartwright on October 16, 1978 in Menard, Texas and they shared forty years together. She was the maintenance superintendent in Ballinger for many years.

Sherry is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Chuck; her children, Charles Edward Cartwright, Jr. of Norton, Beverly Dawn Sherman of Winters, Mathew Allen Cartwright of Curtis, WA, and Kimberly Elizabeth Cartwright of Winters; and siblings, Debra Sue Nugent, Donna Jean Braly, JoAnn Jackson, and Margaret Elizabeth Rachels.

Services will be held at a later date.