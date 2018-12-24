Virginia “Vicki” Reyes Jalomo July 2, 1960 – December 21, 2018

Virginia “ Vicki” Reyes Jalomo, 58, of Ballinger passed away Friday, December 21, 2018 at her residence.

She was born July 2, 1960 to Cleo and Josie (Hernandez) Reyes in Ballinger. Vicki married Richard Jalomo on August 21, 1978 and they shared forty years together. She worked for Radiology Associates of Abilene as a courier. Vicki was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Richard of Ballinger; her children, Richard Jalomo, Jr. and wife, Suzanne, Joey Jalomo, B. J. Jalomo, Steven Jalomo, and Samatha Jalomo, all of Ballinger; grandchildren, Adrian and Alivia Jalomo; and brothers, Johnny Reyes and wife Leticia of Ballinger and Danny Reyes and wife Chris of Houston.

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 26 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 27at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger. Burial will follow at the Latin American Cemetery.