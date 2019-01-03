Ann Mae Beisel October 12, 1939 – January 1, 2019

Annie Mae Beisel, 79, of Ballinger passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born October 12, 1939 to Clifford and Gladys (McWhorter) Barnhill in Hockley County, Texas. After high school, Ann worked as a police dispatcher for many years and retired from the Colleyville Police Department in 2003.

Ann is preceded in death by her son, Doyle Cole Rinn, a sister, Wilma Butler, and her parents.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Wheeler and husband, Charles of Ballinger and Joyce LaPorte and husband, David of Del Valle, Texas; grandchildren, Clifford Wheeler and wife, Kara, Courtney Sparks and husband, Brent, Jessica Hernandez and husband, Mike, Jamie LaPorte, and Cole Rinn and wife, Lorenda; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janie Jeffcoat and husband, James of Haskell,Texas.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Dr. Alan Hardwicke for taking such good care of her.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 12 at the Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Lupus Foundation.