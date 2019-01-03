Kay Lynn Franklin January 8, 1966 – December 30, 2018

Kay Lynn Franklin, 52, of Seymour passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Seymour, Texas.

She was born January 8, 1966 to Henry and Linda Howell in Graham, Texas. Lynn will be remembered for her kind heart. She loved to make others happy and enjoyed working. She also enjoyed watching Scooby Doo.

She is survived by her son Justin Franklin and wife Laura of Ballinger, her daughters Tamara Simpson and husband Justin of Ballinger and Tiffany Franklin. She is also survived by her brother Troy Allen Howell and his wife Yolanda of Louisiana, her brother Henry William James Howell Jr. and wife Jennifer of Ballinger, and her sister Regina Donihoo and husband Brian of Oklahoma. She is also survived by two grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Services are still currently pending at this time at Lange Funeral Home, in Ballinger, Texas.